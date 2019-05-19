Food Truck Sunday

Welcome summer with one of the first food truck events in 2019. Choose from the fantastic food offered by All About Tacos, Pina Mexican Eats, Timber’s BBQ, The Rolling Cones, Rollin Smoke, Cupcake-A-Rhee, Little Havana Express, Marco Polo, A & A Cafe, My Funnel Truck, Yogi’s Pud’n Bowltique and more. Free music by Rohn Erik Larson, acoustic guitar. Shaded picnic table seating. Free parking and admission. Come and get it from noon til 4pm. Meet friends. Enjoy lunch. Take home something for dinner.