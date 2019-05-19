Food Truck Sunday

to Google Calendar - Food Truck Sunday - 2019-05-19 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Food Truck Sunday - 2019-05-19 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Food Truck Sunday - 2019-05-19 12:00:00 iCalendar - Food Truck Sunday - 2019-05-19 12:00:00

South Milwaukee Downtown Market 1111 Milwaukee Ave, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172

Welcome summer with one of the first food truck events in 2019. Choose from the fantastic food offered by All About Tacos, Pina Mexican Eats, Timber’s BBQ, The Rolling Cones, Rollin Smoke, Cupcake-A-Rhee, Little Havana Express, Marco Polo, A & A Cafe, My Funnel Truck, Yogi’s Pud’n Bowltique and more. Free music by Rohn Erik Larson, acoustic guitar. Shaded picnic table seating. Free parking and admission. Come and get it from noon til 4pm. Meet friends. Enjoy lunch. Take home something for dinner.

Info

South Milwaukee Downtown Market 1111 Milwaukee Ave, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172 View Map
Festivals, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Food Truck Sunday - 2019-05-19 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Food Truck Sunday - 2019-05-19 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Food Truck Sunday - 2019-05-19 12:00:00 iCalendar - Food Truck Sunday - 2019-05-19 12:00:00