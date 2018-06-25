Come one, come all to the second annual Footlights People's Choice Awards, sponsored by the United Performing Arts Fund - UPAF. Hosted by award-winning actor John McGivern, the evening will celebrate outstanding performances and productions from the Milwaukee area, recognizing both professional and non-professional artists and companies.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater's Quadracci Powerhouse, with special performances happening throughout the night.

Stick around for an after party following the ceremony in the Quadracci Powerhouse lobby. The Stangs, a husband and wife acoustic duo, will be providing entertainment with FREE WINE generously donated by Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant.