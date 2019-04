Forever Flowers / Ages 10-13 / 1:00 - 2:30 pm

Learn the magic of making flowers out of crepe paper. Discover a garden of delightful “florals” such as dahlias, sweet peas, marigolds and more. And the best part, they will never wilt!

Instructor/Artist: Laura Gillespie

$62 RAM Members $78 Non-Members

If registering online, please include your child’s name and age in the comment field. Online registration closes three days before class begins. You may also register by calling RAM's Wustum Museum at 262-636-9177, from Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am - 4:30 pm.