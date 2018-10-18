Formations Series for New & Improvised Music
Woodland Pattern Book Center 720 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Formations is a monthly music series dedicated to fostering the growth of new and improvised music in Milwaukee, WI.
1st set: Steve Nelson-Rainey (saxophone) and Jack Grassel (guitar)
2nd set: PaVda (Hal Rammel and Linda Binder on sound palette and electic violin, respectively) with guest, Amanda Schoofs (vocals/electronics)
Info
Woodland Pattern Book Center 720 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 View Map
Concerts, Words