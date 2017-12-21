Formations Series: Trench & Tontine Ensemble

to Google Calendar - Formations Series: Trench & Tontine Ensemble - 2017-12-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Formations Series: Trench & Tontine Ensemble - 2017-12-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Formations Series: Trench & Tontine Ensemble - 2017-12-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Formations Series: Trench & Tontine Ensemble - 2017-12-21 19:00:00

Woodland Pattern Book Center 720 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Formations is a monthly music series dedicated to fostering the growth of new and improvised music in Milwaukee, WI.

On December 21st, 2017

Set 1

Trench

Jay Mollerskov - guitar

Steve Nelson-Raney - soprano sax

Paul Westfahl - drums

Set 2

Tontine Ensemble

Allen Russell - violin

Molly Lieberman - viola

Pat Reinholz - cello

Barry Paul Clark - bass

Info
Woodland Pattern Book Center 720 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 View Map
Live Music/Performance
4142635001
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Formations Series: Trench & Tontine Ensemble - 2017-12-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Formations Series: Trench & Tontine Ensemble - 2017-12-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Formations Series: Trench & Tontine Ensemble - 2017-12-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Formations Series: Trench & Tontine Ensemble - 2017-12-21 19:00:00