Formations Series: Trench & Tontine Ensemble

Formations is a monthly music series dedicated to fostering the growth of new and improvised music in Milwaukee, WI.

On December 21st, 2017

Set 1

Trench

Jay Mollerskov - guitar

Steve Nelson-Raney - soprano sax

Paul Westfahl - drums

Set 2

Tontine Ensemble

Allen Russell - violin

Molly Lieberman - viola

Pat Reinholz - cello

Barry Paul Clark - bass