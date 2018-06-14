Milwaukee Metro Voices presents: "Fortuna The Time Bender Vs. The School Girls Of Doom" (a comic opera by Jason Powell)

Milwaukee Metro Voices is thrilled to present eight June dates of Jason Powell's acclaimed superhero-opera mashup "Fortuna The Time-Bender Vs. The Schoolgirls of Doom" at the Tenth Street Theatre.

An original work by local playwright and composer originally developed by Milwaukee Opera Theater, “Fortuna” combines the fantastical energy of Gilbert and Sullivan-style comic opera with superhero storytelling, plus pop culture references, gameshow asides, and smart wordplay.

The intricate plot tells the story of Fortuna, a superhero with the ability to manipulate time, who must defend Anyville from the evil Headmaster and his Schoolgirls of Doom. Fortuna enlists average citizen Joe as a sidekick-apprentice, which leaves his museum curator girlfriend feeling ignored. Topsy-turvy twists and turns spin toward an uproarious finish, with subtext of feminism, philosophy, and comic book canon.

The classically trained original cast members return to a revitalized production of Powell’s original work.

Buy Tickets For "Fortuna"

Tenth Street Theatre, 628 N. 10th St., Milwaukee

Tickets are $25 and available online at

http://milwaukeemetrovoices.org/tickets.html

Performance dates and times:

▪ Thursday, June 14, 7:30 p.m. with opening night reception to follow

▪ Sunday, June 17, 2:00 p.m. with talk-back with Jason Powell to follow (Father’s Day special: just $15 tickets for ages 55+)

▪ Monday, June 18, 7:30 p.m. with pay-what-you-can pricing

▪ Wednesday, June 20, 7:30 p.m.

▪ Thursday, June 21, 7:30 p.m.

▪ Friday, June 22, 7:30 p.m.

▪ Saturday, June 23, 7:30 p.m.

▪ Sunday, June 24, 2:00 p.m.

Jason

Multi-talented Powell’s writing credits include “For Purely Elfish Reasons,” “Invader? I Hardly Knew Her,” “In Love Yet Again,” and MMV’s production of “Only We Know Best – At the Town Hall Meeting.”

About Milwaukee Metro Voices

Founded in 2006, Milwaukee Metro Voices honors, celebrates and promotes vocal music by providing a performance and educational environment which fosters the personal and social growth of singers and musicians, and by creating programs which contribute to the cultural life of the metropolitan Milwaukee area, southeastern Wisconsin and beyond.