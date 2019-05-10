Celebrate the 10th annual FOSTERING HOPE fundraising event with us! FOSTERING HOPE is the only event of its kind in the state founded by a foster youth to benefit services for abused and neglected children. 2019 is the 10th year for the event, bringing together hundreds of young professionals for games, silent auction, raffle and other drawings all aimed at supporting KIDS MATTER INC. because "Every child needs someone in their corner."

Since it was founded in 2010, Fostering Hope has generated capacity crowds – hundreds of young professionals and their families. Organized by Brigette Singletary, a local leader who went from foster care to achieving an MBA, the event is a true testament to hope for youth in our foster care system.

Fostering Hope 2019 promises to be a high-energy “party with a purpose” to raise awareness, dollars and fun. Join us for an evening of food, fun, and entertainment to benefit KIDS MATTER INC. and our important work on behalf of abused and neglected youth.

Date and Time:

Friday May 10, 2019

6pm-10pm

Location:

Rustic Manor

3115 WI-83, Hartland, WI 53029