FOSTERING HOPE
Rustic Manor 1848 3115 WI-83, Hartland, Wisconsin 53029
"Party with a Purpose!" Support abused and neglected kids at the TENTH ANNIVERSARY event featuring dancing to the music of Buckwild!, dinner from Michael's House of Prime, silent auctions, raffles and other games for a great evening out for a great cause. Line up your babysitter now for this exciting night out with hundreds of young professionals.
Info
Rustic Manor 1848 3115 WI-83, Hartland, Wisconsin 53029 View Map
Benefits / Charity, Dances & Classes, Misc. Events