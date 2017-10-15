Founders Brewing Company Beer vs. Bourbon Dinner

Possibly the best collaboration since William S. Harley and Arthur Davidson met, The Iron Horse Hotel has teamed up with Founders Brewing Company and Jim Beam to offer a coursed Beer vs. Bourbon Dinner. Sous chef Dieter Hanamann and banquet chef Kevin Baumann have partnered with Hank Olson of Founders Brewing to offer a one-of-a-kind evening featuring five courses, each paired with a Founders beer and Beam Suntory cocktail. Only 50 tickets will be available for this memorable event, priced at $100 per person. (Excluding tax and gratuity.)