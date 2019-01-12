Fox and Branch at The Coffee House

Milwaukee-based Dave Fox and Will Branch create an atmosphere of fun, high spirits, and lively audience participation in their performances for parents and children. They have toured extensively in the U.S. as well as in Ireland, England and Scotland, and have won five Parents’ Choice awards. Ives Iverson opens. Suggested donation $5.00-$15.00; doors open at 7:30. More information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com or (414) 534-4612.

