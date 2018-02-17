Francesca w/Brian Drow

Francesca will appear at The Coffee House, 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. A $6.00 donation is requested at the door.

Francesca is a self-taught, sassy singer-songwriter with a big voice and personality. Fran learned to sing by listening to Joni Mitchell, enjoys engaging with her audience, and believes that it is never to late to do what you love! Brian Drow opens. Additional information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com, or by e-mailing info@the-coffee-house.com.