Frank Bang & Cook County Kings w/Altered Five Blues Band
Lepanto Banquet Hall (Port Washington) 350 E. Seven Hills Road, City of Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074
The Paramount Music Assoc. Welcomes Frank Bang to Wisconsin. Altered Five Blues band will start the show at 7pm followed by Frank Bang and the Cook County Kings out of Chicago. Come for dinner as food will be available for purchase from the Seven Hills Restaurant. Located adjacent to the Country Inn and Suites in Port Washington.
Info
Lepanto Banquet Hall (Port Washington) 350 E. Seven Hills Road, City of Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074 View Map
Benefits / Charity, Concerts, Live Music/Performance