Frank Bang & Cook County Kings w/Altered Five Blues Band

Lepanto Banquet Hall (Port Washington) 350 E. Seven Hills Road, City of Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074

The Paramount Music Assoc. Welcomes Frank Bang to Wisconsin. Altered Five Blues band will start the show at 7pm followed by Frank Bang and the Cook County Kings out of Chicago. Come for dinner as food will be available for purchase from the Seven Hills Restaurant. Located adjacent to the Country Inn and Suites in Port Washington.

Lepanto Banquet Hall (Port Washington) 350 E. Seven Hills Road, City of Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074
Benefits / Charity, Concerts, Live Music/Performance
