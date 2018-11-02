Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Here’s your chance to see one of American music’s greatest legends, live at The Riverside! Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will perform all of their greatest hits:

“December 1963 (Oh What a Night)” • “Sherry” • “Walk Like a Man”• “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” • “Big Girls Don’t Cry” • “Rag Doll” • “My Eyes Adored You” • “Grease” • “Working My Way Back to You” • and many, many more!