SideNotes Cabaret Series: Frankly Sentimental

There will be plenty of delicious musical treats for you and your special Valentine as the versatile and exciting Swing Explosion presents a program of memorable standards in the styles of Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and Frank Sinatra. Local favorite Pete Sorce will perform time-tested tunes from the Great American Songbook and his swinging six-piece band of superb musicians will have you snapping your fingers and tapping your toes to the classic instrumentals of Count Basie, Benny Goodman, and Duke Ellington.

8pm Feb. 14-16, 3pm Feb. 17

TICKETS

Adult – $24

Senior (60+), Student, and Military Personnel – $21

Groups of 10 or more – $20

$3 per ticket fee for online order / $1 per ticket fee for phone order

Evenings at 8 PM, Sunday Matinee at 3 PM

Online sales close 1 hour prior to performance. Tickets may be purchased at Box Office window until showtime.