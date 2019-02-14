SideNotes Cabaret Series: Frankly Sentimental
Sunset Playhouse 800 Elm Grove Road, Elm Grove, Wisconsin 53122
There will be plenty of delicious musical treats for you and your special Valentine as the versatile and exciting Swing Explosion presents a program of memorable standards in the styles of Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and Frank Sinatra. Local favorite Pete Sorce will perform time-tested tunes from the Great American Songbook and his swinging six-piece band of superb musicians will have you snapping your fingers and tapping your toes to the classic instrumentals of Count Basie, Benny Goodman, and Duke Ellington.
8pm Feb. 14-16, 3pm Feb. 17
TICKETS
Adult – $24
Senior (60+), Student, and Military Personnel – $21
Groups of 10 or more – $20
$3 per ticket fee for online order / $1 per ticket fee for phone order
Evenings at 8 PM, Sunday Matinee at 3 PM
Online sales close 1 hour prior to performance. Tickets may be purchased at Box Office window until showtime.