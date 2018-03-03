Free Art Event to Honor our Tosa Firefighters

Join Young Rembrandts of Milwaukee for a free art event on Saturday, March 3rd to honor our Hometown Heroes in conjunction with the celebration of Young Rembrandts 30th Anniversary.

Stop by with your family to thank our local firefighters for their community service and stay for a tour followed by a free drawing class (Dalmation) with some of Tosa’s finest men & women.

Please RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1882316995392843/