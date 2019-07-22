Free Assessment for Dry Needling

to Google Calendar - Free Assessment for Dry Needling - 2019-07-22 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Assessment for Dry Needling - 2019-07-22 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Assessment for Dry Needling - 2019-07-22 07:00:00 iCalendar - Free Assessment for Dry Needling - 2019-07-22 07:00:00

Geromove Physical Therapy 763 N Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Sign up for a free 20 minute appointment to see if dry needling will work for you to reduce your pain. You will learn what dry needling is, assess your current symptoms and area of pain or injury to determine if dry needling will work for you. This is ideal for people who have tight muscles, low back pain, headaches, and/or muscle and joint stiffness. Also great for high level athletes, weightlifters, endurance runners, and dancers.

Info

Geromove Physical Therapy 763 N Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Education, Health, Workshops / Classes / Groups
414-856-7044
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Free Assessment for Dry Needling - 2019-07-22 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Assessment for Dry Needling - 2019-07-22 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Assessment for Dry Needling - 2019-07-22 07:00:00 iCalendar - Free Assessment for Dry Needling - 2019-07-22 07:00:00 to Google Calendar - Free Assessment for Dry Needling - 2019-07-23 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Assessment for Dry Needling - 2019-07-23 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Assessment for Dry Needling - 2019-07-23 07:00:00 iCalendar - Free Assessment for Dry Needling - 2019-07-23 07:00:00 to Google Calendar - Free Assessment for Dry Needling - 2019-07-24 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Assessment for Dry Needling - 2019-07-24 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Assessment for Dry Needling - 2019-07-24 07:00:00 iCalendar - Free Assessment for Dry Needling - 2019-07-24 07:00:00 to Google Calendar - Free Assessment for Dry Needling - 2019-07-25 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Assessment for Dry Needling - 2019-07-25 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Assessment for Dry Needling - 2019-07-25 07:00:00 iCalendar - Free Assessment for Dry Needling - 2019-07-25 07:00:00 to Google Calendar - Free Assessment for Dry Needling - 2019-07-26 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Assessment for Dry Needling - 2019-07-26 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Assessment for Dry Needling - 2019-07-26 07:00:00 iCalendar - Free Assessment for Dry Needling - 2019-07-26 07:00:00