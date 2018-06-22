Free, Community Concert Featuring Diplo

Grammy-nominated DJ/Producer Diplo will play a FREE concert on Friday, June 22 at the new U.S. Cellular Connection Stage at Henry Maier Festival Park. The concert is open to the public with FREE admission compliments of U.S. Cellular. The new U.S. Cellular Connection Stage will feature a 25’ digital screen, a VIP backstage loft and mobile charging stations throughout the stage area. Concert goers may access the new U.S. Cellular Connection Stage via the mid and north gates of Henry Maier Festival Park at 7 p.m. on June 22, 2018. No tickets will be required, event entry will be permitted on a first-come, first serve basis. Admission is not guaranteed and entry gates will be closed when capacity is reached. ood, beverage and parking will be available for purchase.

Please keep the following security policies in mind as you plan your visit. All visitors should be prepared to comply with metal detection and other security screening requirements before entering the Summerfest grounds. No bags larger than 9”x10”x12” or backpacks of ANY size, will be permitted on the grounds and they, along with any other prohibited items, will not be checked at guest services. All bags that adhere to the bag policy will be searched upon entering.

Additionally, in appreciation of its loyal customers, U.S. Cellular will provide the first 1,000 customers attending the concert with a free ticket to Summerfest, which begins the following week.*

* No purchase is necessary. Must be 18 years or older and a customer of U.S. Cellular as of 6/21/18. Offer is limited to first 1,000 eligible, verified customers to visit Sponsor’s booth inside the gate. Ticket is good for 1 day’s free general admission for 1 person. Limit 1 per person. Void where prohibited. See Official Rules at booth for full details.