FREE Drop-In For Art
Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404
Free Art Experiences -- Do something fun with the kids that is budget-friendly.
Kids ages 4 and up, accompanied by an adult, are welcome to drop-in for some FREE art fun at RAM's Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue.
Spend a little time in the galleries to learn about the current exhibition and create an art project, for a well-rounded art experience!
Thursdays, 3:30 – 5:00 pm
March 15 - Book Art
April 19 - Earth Day Art
May 17 - Printmaking
Info
