Free Drop-in For Art: Don't Bug Me!
Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404
Kids ages 4 and up, accompanied by an adult, are welcome to drop in for some FREE art fun at RAM’s Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Spend a little time in the galleries to learn about the current exhibition and create an art project, for a well-rounded art experience!
Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404
Education, Workshops / Classes / Groups, Youth/Teens