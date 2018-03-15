FREE Drop-In For Art

Free Art Experiences -- Do something fun with the kids that is budget-friendly.

Kids ages 4 and up, accompanied by an adult, are welcome to drop-in for some FREE art fun at RAM's Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue.

Spend a little time in the galleries to learn about the current exhibition and create an art project, for a well-rounded art experience!

Thursdays, 3:30 – 5:00 pm

March 15 - Book Art

April 19 - Earth Day Art

May 17 - Printmaking