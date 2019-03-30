Free “Dumbo” Carnival Parties at Marcus Theatres

Marcus Majestic Cinema of Brookfield 770 N. Springdale Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53186

Join us at select Marcus Theatres Saturday and Sunday, March 30-31, to celebrate the opening of Disney’s new film “Dumbo!” Bring the whole family for a free carnival themed party with fun games, prizes, snacks, crafts and more. Stay for the movie! Film admission sold separately.

Visit www.Marcustheatres.com for a complete list of participating Marcus Theatres and more information.

