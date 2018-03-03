FREE FAMILY HANDS-ON ART

Racine Art Museum 441 Main St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403

Join us at Racine Art Museum, 441 Main Street for a family-oriented art project. Each one coincides with a current exhibition.

Saturday, March 3: Wild and Beastly

Exhibit: Beasts: Wild Animals in RAM's Collection (February 18 - June 10, 2018)

The multi-media exhibition takes a look at animals removed from daily life for most—creatures that are wild, dangerous, large, or less familiar.

https://www.ramart.org/content/beasts-wild-animals-rams-collection

Info
Education
262-636-9177
