Free Instrument Restring/Recycling Event Hosted by Brass Bell Music Store

Local musicians are invited to attend a free recycle and restring event at Brass Bell Music Store in Milwaukee, WI on Saturday June 22, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 2:30 PM. Sponsored by D’Addario and TerraCycle, musicians can bring any old instrument strings for recycling and get their electric or acoustic guitars restrung with D’Addario NYXL or Nickel Bronze Acoustic strings. Old strings collected during the event will be recycled through Playback, D’Addario’s free, national recycling program.