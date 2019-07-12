Free Memory Café Program

Join us at the library for an informal social break to connect those with early-stage memory loss and their care partner with conversation, activities, and refreshments. July’s theme is a 50th Anniversary Celebration of Apollo 11 and features a visit back to the 1960s, an exploration of space, & a countdown to the historic Apollo 11 launch, landing, & moonwalk of July 1969. If you haven't attended a library Memory Café yet, please contact the Alzheimer's Association at 800-272-3900 to RSVP.

The event will take place on Friday July 12th, from 10:30am-12:00pm. If you'd like more information about the Memory Café, please call the reference desk at the library at 262-691-5670 Ext 925.