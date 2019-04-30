Free Monarchs Presentation

Join us for “Monarch Migration & Favorite Plants of the Monarch”, Shelly Culea's presentation about the great migration of Monarch butterflies and the vital milkweed species, nectar flowers, and herbs that they rely on to live, grow, and thrive in our community.

The event will take place on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 6:00-7:00 pm. Reservations are appreciated at www.pewaukeelibrary.org or call 262-691-5670 Ext 925.