YOU'RE INVITED!

What: FREE Pizza from Alphonso's and Live Music By 0007 (All original 90's Alternative Sound)

When: Saturday, October 21, 5-10 PM

Where: Westallion Tasting Room 825 S. 72nd St. West Allis, WI 53214

Why: Unveiling of the Devine Intervention Pizza in Honor of Mayor Dan Devine and Support of the Hunger Task Force

NO COVER CHARGE, but donations to Hunger Task Force Appreciated $1 of every Westallion Beer Sold Will Go to Hunger Task Force. If you have questions, visit Facebook.com/ShepherdExpress. Alphonso's 414-755-0341