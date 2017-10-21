Free Pizza from Alphonso's and Live Music by 0007
Westallion Brewing Company 1825 , West Allis, WI S 72nd St, City of West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
YOU'RE INVITED!
What: FREE Pizza from Alphonso's and Live Music By 0007 (All original 90's Alternative Sound)
When: Saturday, October 21, 5-10 PM
Where: Westallion Tasting Room 825 S. 72nd St. West Allis, WI 53214
Why: Unveiling of the Devine Intervention Pizza in Honor of Mayor Dan Devine and Support of the Hunger Task Force
NO COVER CHARGE, but donations to Hunger Task Force Appreciated $1 of every Westallion Beer Sold Will Go to Hunger Task Force. If you have questions, visit Facebook.com/ShepherdExpress. Alphonso's 414-755-0341