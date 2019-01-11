FREE preview of Melanie George's new world premiere

Friday, January 11 | 2:00pm

Mitchell Studio 254, UW-Milwaukee (3023 N Downer Ave)

Melanie George is intrigued by topics that are often relegated to the margins of history and criticism. Her research interests center on an investment in process before product, providing language and context for the ineffable, and investigating the past as prologue to future trends in dance.

Melanie George is a dance educator, choreographer, and scholar. She is the founder and director of Jazz Is… Dance Project, and Dramaturg and Audience Educator at Lumberyard (formerly American Dance Institute). As an institutional and freelance dramaturg, she works closely with internationally recognized contemporary performing artists in the incubation of new works for the stage. For Lumberyard, she has contributed to projects by Susan Marshall & Company, Raja Feather Kelly, David Dorfman Dance, Bebe Miller, Urban Bush Women, and Kimberly Bartosik/daela, among others.