Family Pharmacy, located at 3512 N. Oakland Ave in Shorewood, will host a free stress and inflammation wellness class on Tuesday, April 24 from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. The class is open to the public. Space is limited, and preregistration is required.

To register:

• Phone: 414-332-9300

• Email: fp3512@gmail.com

Refreshments will be served, and the first six people to sign up will receive a free bottle of Standard Process Turmeric Forte ($35.00 value).

“Stress wreaks havoc on the mind and body and is associated with greater risk of depression, fatigue, heart disease and infectious diseases,” said Family Pharmacy Manager Russel Shtivelberg. “Researchers have found that psychological stress can lead to the body losing its ability to regulate the inflammatory response. Through this free education class, our wellness team will help you identify complications caused by stress and to better deal with it.”

Family Pharmacy, a locally-owned and independent pharmacy in Shorewood, provides healthcare services including conventional prescription filling, medical supplies, blister packaging, home delivery and more. Family Pharmacy is a part of the Health Mart network of independent pharmacies, a partnership that allows the pharmacy to compete with the large chains by offering competitive pricing and affordable, high-quality over-the-counter health products, and is a preferred pharmacy on most insurance plans and accepts most major insurance plans.