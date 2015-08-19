The Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band (12pm)

Event time: Noon-4pm

Freistadt Alte Kameraden at Estabrook Beer Garden Sunday, June 11th ~ Performance begins at Noon What began in 1942 as a group of friends who loved to play the music of their National origin has evolved into a renowned musical organization called "The Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band". Many of the band members are related to each other, brothers, grandfather, father, sons, uncles, cousins. Through marriage there are brother-laws and sons-in-law. The band is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Two members Harold Pipkorn and Wilmer Wetzel, have played with the band since 1942. Harold Schoessow, Franklin Klug, Earl Hilgendorf and Don Silldorff are other long time members of what started out as the "The Victory Band". The Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band now in its seventh decade celebrates and shares the sound of traditional German music for all those that wish to listen.

Price: FREE