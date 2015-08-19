The Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band (12pm)

Google Calendar - The Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band (12pm) - 2017-06-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band (12pm) - 2017-06-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band (12pm) - 2017-06-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band (12pm) - 2017-06-11 00:00:00

Estabrook Biergarten (Estabrook Park) 4400 N. Estabrook Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Event time: Noon-4pm 

Freistadt Alte Kameraden
at Estabrook Beer Garden
Sunday, June 11th ~ Performance begins at Noon
What began in 1942 as a group of friends who loved to play the music of their National
origin has evolved into a renowned musical organization called "The Freistadt Alte
Kameraden Band". Many of the band members are related to each other, brothers, grandfather,
father, sons, uncles, cousins. Through marriage there are brother-laws and sons-in-law.
The band is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Two members Harold Pipkorn
and Wilmer Wetzel, have played with the band since 1942. Harold Schoessow, Franklin
Klug, Earl Hilgendorf and Don Silldorff are other long time members of what started
out as the "The Victory Band".
The Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band now in its seventh decade celebrates and
shares the sound of traditional German music for all those that wish to listen.

Price: FREE

Info
Estabrook Biergarten (Estabrook Park) 4400 N. Estabrook Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Concerts, Kids & Family, Live Music/Performance, Outdoors/Fitness
Google Calendar - The Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band (12pm) - 2017-06-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band (12pm) - 2017-06-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band (12pm) - 2017-06-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band (12pm) - 2017-06-11 00:00:00