Friday the 13th Fest (Part III)

Milwaukee Paranormal Conference and Skully Sati proudly present Friday the 13th Fest! Come celebrate the ghoulish and otherworldly at the Riverwest Public House! Offering live performances by Nina Nazir, Jezzibel Bates, Claira Bell, Mississippi Sawyer, and Chicago-based horror-metal band, Sinister Fate, with the comedic emceeing skills of local comedian, Jason Hillman!! Live music, comedy, fire eating, metal grinder action, sideshow burlesque, and belly dancing await you! Show starts promptly at 9:30 pm, but come earlier to mingle with guests and performers, and take advantage of our drink specials! Guests wearing costumes will be eligible for tricks and treats including FREE Tarot readings with Skully Sati!! Only $8 cash to enter our vision of Friday the 13th! See you all there...