Friday Night Live w/The Incorruptibles (6pm)

The Incorruptibles burst onto the Milwaukee roots music scene in 2013, showcasing their unique brand of “rock & rollin’ blues-a-billy” that has built them a solid following in Southeastern Wisconsin. Amy Ashby handles the upright bass with big-time attitude and tops it off with soulful vocals. Guitarist and vocalist Jimmy McCarthy brings more than forty years of experience on the Wisconsin blues scene to the party, and veteran drummer Bill Siebert keeps the fire burning all night long! Elements of Rock & Roll, Rockabilly, Blues, R&B, Soul and you-name-it can be found in The Incorruptibles’ music - sometimes all in the same song.