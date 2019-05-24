Friday Night Live w/The Stephen Hull Experience (6pm)
The Baaree (Thiensville) 107 Buntrock Ave., Village of Thiensville, Wisconsin 53092
Blues phenom Stephen Hull and Co. will light up the baaree this Friday night for a performance to remember! One of the most talented up-and-comers in our area - you will want to catch him before he goes BIG TIME! Join us for an evening to remember!
