Chosen Inc. (“Chosen”), a non-profit ministry dedicated to educating about and supporting foster and adoptive parenting, will hold its third annual Friends of Chosen Walk May 11 at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

The event will support the ever-growing outreach of Chosen, which is dedicated to “Fostering Forever Families” through spiritual, material, and emotional support for families built around adoption and foster parenting. Its long-term goals include opening a multi-family foster community to care for children in need of a loving home.

The May 11 walk steps off at 10 a.m. from the Flamingo Landing Picnic Area at the zoo. Registration opens at 9 a.m. Lunch follows at 11 a.m. at the Flamingo plaza.

Participants in the 1.2-mile walk will get all-day zoo admission, parking, an event T-shirt, lunch and a Chosen goodie bag. Registration can be made

at https://www.choseninlove.org/2019walk.

Funds raised at the May 11 walk will support operations of The Family Closet in Waukesha, where families can obtain donated clothing and other needed children’s items, free of charge. Chosen is significantly expanding its educational push about the impact of adoption and fostering, a mission boosted by the recent hiring of Amalie Bowling as its Executive Director of Outreach.

Since its founding in 2016, Chosen has served more than 225 families from 10 counties, caring for more than 500 foster or adopted children. The Family Closet has given away more than 14,500 items to families since opening in May 2017.

May is National Foster Care Month, established in 1988 to recognize the role of foster parents in providing safe homes for children, helping both them and their birth families. Chosen shares resource referrals to other organizations and professionals to help adoptive and foster families.

More information about Chosen is available at www.choseninlove.org, by calling (262)-724-6736, or following on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OurChosenFamily.