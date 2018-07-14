Friends of MADACC’s 2018 Walk Run Wag Race to Take Place July 14, 2018 at Hart Park in Wauwatosa

Milwaukee, WI (May 31, 2018) – Registration is now open for Walk Run Wag 2018! Registration is as follows:

Adult 5k (chip-timed) run with or without dog: $30

Adult 2-mile walk (not timed), with or without dog: $25

Adult sleep-in option (support Friends of MADACC and receive a complimentary t-shirt without running): $30

If you are interested in participating, reserve your space today! Registration is available at www.madaccwalkrun.org or through a mail-in form available on the website.

Walk Run Wag will be held at Hart Park in Wauwatosa on Saturday, July 14 starting at 9:00am. All participants will receive a free t-shirt. Children under 10 years of age can participate for free. Participants can also enjoy shopping with vendors, food and beverages from local businesses, chances to win local prizes, canine lure course, and more at Walk Run Wag!

Additionally, participants or anyone can create fundraising pages and fundraisers who meet specific goals will receive exclusive prizes. Businesses may also sponsor Walk Run Wag at different levels for advertising opportunities.

In 2017, Walk Run Wag raised over $40,000 to care for Milwaukee County’s homeless animals.

Learn more about Walk Run Wag 2018 at www.madaccwalkrun.org.

About Friends of MADACC

Friends of MADACC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of the thousands of animals in MADACC’s care every year, educating the public, and assisting the placement of adoptable animals.

Funds raised by Friends of MADACC support:

Facility improvements at MADACC, such as installing outdoor exercise kennels

Spay/neuter programs to reduce local pet overpopulation and increase placement for homeless animals

Wellness program that proved low-cost veterinary services including vaccinations, spay/neuter vouchers, and microchipping

Learn more about Friends of MADACC at www.friendsofmadacc.org.