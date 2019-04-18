Froedtert Medical Assistant Job Fair

Community Memorial Hospital W180 N8085 Town Hall Road, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin 53051

You are invited to attend our Medical Assistant Hiring event!

Froedtert Health is currently seeking MA’s to join the organization.

Event Details

Thursday, April 18, 2019

4:30pm - 7:00pm

Community Memorial Hospital

W180 N8085, Town Hall Rd, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

Treiber Conference Center

What to Expect at the Event

• Meet with Medical Assistant Managers and staff from our Specialty Clinics across the system

• Learn about current career opportunities

• Interviews and offers on the spot

• Light refreshments

Click here to RSVP: http://tinyurl.com/y5ylff9f

Info

Community Memorial Hospital W180 N8085 Town Hall Road, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin 53051
