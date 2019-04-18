Froedtert Medical Assistant Job Fair
Community Memorial Hospital W180 N8085 Town Hall Road, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin 53051
You are invited to attend our Medical Assistant Hiring event!
Froedtert Health is currently seeking MA’s to join the organization.
Event Details
Thursday, April 18, 2019
4:30pm - 7:00pm
Community Memorial Hospital
W180 N8085, Town Hall Rd, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Treiber Conference Center
What to Expect at the Event
• Meet with Medical Assistant Managers and staff from our Specialty Clinics across the system
• Learn about current career opportunities
• Interviews and offers on the spot
• Light refreshments
Click here to RSVP: http://tinyurl.com/y5ylff9f