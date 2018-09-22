Milwaukee’s four-legged festival will be back this fall for another barkin’ good time. The 5th Fromm Petfest will be held on September 22nd, 2018 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm at Henry Maier Festival Park.

Last year’s event attracted over 10,000 people and 3,800 pets for a day of fur and frolic. This year promises even more entertainment and pet-themed attractions at this FREE festival.

petfestmke.com