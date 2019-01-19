Frozen Toe Winter Block Party (noon)

Street parties don't just have to happen in the summer! We're kicking off our first winter block party on Saturday, January 19th from 12-8pm.

Get booted up and get over to Warren and Brady for some live music, DJs, fire pits, heaters, and high fives. Featuring White Claw, Jack Daniels cocktails and Red Bull!

Bands:

Platinum Boys

Dogs in Ecstasy

Mikey Fast Life and Miguel Corazon on the tunes in between sets!

Let's take it to the street AND PARTY!