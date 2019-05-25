Frühling Fest
Pabst Milwaukee Brewery & Taproom 1037 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
The Brewery District neighborhood is launching Frühling Fest, Saturday, May 25th, to kick-off Milwaukee’s festival season with a free spring street festival, featuring two stages of music along with special craft and draft beer tappings by Pabst Milwaukee Brewery and Taproom and Milwaukee Brewing Co., a Preservation Park Beer Garden, visual artists, local maker vendors, Brewery District restaurants, and more.
Info
