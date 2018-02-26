Fruit Tree Grafting Workshop March 24 (register by March 21)
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Fruit Tree Grafting Workshop
For centuries people have been changing fruit trees to suit their needs. You can too! In this class you will graft and take home two semi-dwarf trees of your choice (apple, pear or plum). Root stocks and scion wood provided. Additional materials will be available for a fee. Bring a sharp knife if you have one (there will be some available). Registration required by March 21st.
Date and Time
Saturday, March 24th 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
Location
Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211 414-964-8505
Price
For adults | $18 (Nonmembers: $20)