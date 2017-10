Event time: 1-3pm

Fruit Tree Grafting Workshop

Graft and take home two semi-dwarf apple, pear or plum trees. Root stocks and scion wood provided. Additional materials available for a fee. Bring a sharp knife (there will be some available). Register by March 16th.

Mar. 18 | 1 - 3pm

For adults | $18 (Nonmembers: $20)

Register at:

http://urbanecologycenter.org/programs-events-main.html?id=12351&view=event