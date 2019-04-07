Full Band Open Jam w/host Tallan & Friends (6pm)

Full Band Open Jam every Sunday with rotating hosts. Sound & Lights by Tony Tubes. Full drum set available. All types of music welcome. Come on out and jam or just listen to some great music.

This weeks host: Tallan & Friends. This talented group of seasoned musicians brings a fantastic set list to the table: Blues, Rock, and more. Amazing lead guitar by Tallan Noble Latz; Powerful vocals by Greg Vandenberg; Incredible bass guitar & keyboards by Josh Becker; and Some bad ass drumming by Dennis Sterwald will provide you with a musical experience you won't forget.