Full Band Open Jam w/host Tony & Co. (6pm)
Gina's Sports Dock (Pewaukee) W278 N2345 Prospect Ave., Pewaukee, Wisconsin 53072
Full Band Open Jam every Sunday with rotating hosts. Sound & Lights by Tony Tubes. Full drum set available. All types of music welcome. Come on out and jam or just listen to some great music.
This weeks host: Tony & Co. Our own Tony Tubes hosts this one along with the areas best bass players and Dennis Sterwald on drums. This group is known for it's diversity "We don't need no stickin' set list"
