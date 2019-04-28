Full Band Open Jam w/host Wapatui (6pm)

Full Band Open Jam every Sunday with rotating hosts. Sound & Lights by Tony Tubes. Full drum set available. All types of music welcome. Come on out and jam or just listen to some great music.

This weeks host: Wapatui. "Wapatui is a mixture of many styles of music. We play what we feel is fun. It's party music people, and the musicians are some of Wisconsin's finest."

Their description of themselves is exactly true. A really fun, versatile band with musicians from many other groups. This band knows how to have a good time. With all of the members good vocalists, the harmonies are fantastic!