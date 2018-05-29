Full Moon Canoe
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
With the full moon above and reflected city lights below, paddle down the Milwaukee River. See the city and the full moon as you never have before! Meet at the Milwaukee Rowing Club Boathouse (1990 N Commerce St.). Registration and non-refundable payment required by 5pm the day before the event.
Date and Time
Tuesday, May 29th 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM
Location
Rowing Club 1990 N. Commerce Street Milwaukee, WI 53212 414-964-8505
Price
For adults and teens | $20 (Nonmembers: $25)
Info
