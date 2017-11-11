Fun Patented Objects to See & Try Some, Too! with Toy Door Prize

See Fun Patented Objects & try several! One patented TOY will become the door prize!

Meet a USA Patent Holder & see their patent, plus see items from 3 centuries and antique patent books from 1859 & 1907.

For adults, families, kids age 7-107(though not younger.) Doors open 5:45, presentation at 6, followed by hands-on time.

Please call ahead, space is limited. Event is for groups of 4 or more. 262 763-3946

Sat. night: 6-8 pm. Nov. 11, or 18, 2017 http://www.logicpuzzlemuseum.org/patent_holder_31.html