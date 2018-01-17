Fundraiser for AFS Burn Club

The Crimson Club, a bar and night club, located at 7211 W. Greenfield Ave, West Allis, WI will be hosting a fundraiser, supported by the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation Inc, on both January, 17th and January 18th from 6:00pm-12:00am to raise funds for the AFS Burn Camp. The Crimson Club is owned and operated by Jeff Krueger a Milwaukee Fire Fighter and his wife, a Registered Nurse, Jennifer Krueger. Opening in September, 2017, this will be the first fundraising event The Crimson Club has organized.

As professionals in both emergency and in health services and as parents, the AFS Burn Camp is a charitable organization that Jeff and Jennifer, felt strongly about supporting. The focus of the event will be the sale of a "Fire Fighter Special" which will include five phases, mimicking different stages of firefighting; a portion of each special sold will be donated. "We are hopeful for a good turn out from fire fighters, from all over Southeast Wisconsin,"said Jeff Krueger. The event is for patrons over 21 years old and will run over two days to accommodate fire fighter schedules. The event is also open to the public.