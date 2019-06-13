We’re furious. We’re funny. We’re fundraising.

In solidarity with people all over, whose healthcare and rights are being stripped away, we invite you to join us for Furiously Funny: A Fundraising Comedy & Art Show.

We will be raising money for Affiliated Medical Services and National Network of Abortion Funds, so they can continue their work, providing access to safe reproductive healthcare and abortions.

Top local and regional stand-up comedians will make you laugh, and award-winning local artists will be on hand, selling their work! They will be donating a portion of their sales to 2 very deserving organizations.

Admission to this event is FREE.

Thursday, June 13 at 8pm

Doors open at 7:30

Between Two Galleries

423 W Pierce

Who are we raising money for?

Affiliated Medical Services– Milwaukee, WI

Affiliated Medical Services is a Womens Clinic that provides Abortions Services and Abortion Pills in Milwaukee

“Our abortion clinic is unique because we allow involvement of your support person in the abortion process. If you wish, you can bring a friend, partner, or family member along with you when you visit the clinic for a counseling session or an abortion procedure. But remember that this important decision is yours alone. You, the patient, are the only person who can decide whether or not abortion is the best choice for you.

More women trust Affiliated Medical Services…at least 50% of our patients were referred by a previous patient. We pride ourselves on delivering kind, compassionate and expert care.

Our Medical Director is one of the Top 10 abortion doctors of second trimester abortion care in the country. Our nursing staff has extensive experience with Surgical Abortion and the Abortion Pill.

We work with local and national funding sources to help make abortion affordable and accessible.

If you have special medical needs, our medical staff can consult with your physician and do their utmost to make your abortion procedure safe and comfortable.”

www.affiliatedmedicalservices.com

National Network of Abortion Funds

Mission: The National Network of Abortion Funds builds power with members to remove financial and logistical barriers to abortion access by centering people who have abortions and organizing at the intersections of racial, economic, and reproductive justice.

Vision: We envision a world where every reproductive decision, including abortion, takes place in thriving communities that are safe, peaceful, and affordable. We envision a world where all people have the power and resources to care for and affirm their bodies, identities, and health for themselves and their families—in all areas of their lives. As we shift the conversation about abortion, it will become a real option, accessible without shame or judgment.

www.abortionfunds.org