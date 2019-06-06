Furlan Auditorium Production: Leading Ladies

In this hilarious comedy by the author of LEND ME A TENOR and MOON OVER BUFFALO, two English actors, Jack and Leo, find themselves so down on their luck that they are performing "Scenes from Shakespeare" on the Moose Lodge Circuit in Pennsylvania. When they hear that an old lady in York, PA is about to die and leave her fortune to her two long-lost English nephews, they resolve to pass themselves off as her beloved relatives and get the cash. The trouble is, when they get to York, they find out that the relatives aren't nephews, but nieces!

"Ken Ludwig gives the audience something powerful and potent: laughter and a guiltless evening of theatre-going." - Village News

TICKETS

Adults – $22.00

Seniors – $19.00

Child – $11.00 (12 and under)

Groups of 10 or more – $17 Click HERE for more information

Value Nights (June 6 & 12) – $11.00

$3 per ticket fee for online order / $1 per ticket fee for phone order

Evenings at 7:30 PM, Saturday Matinee (June 22) at 3 PM, Sunday Matinees at 2 PM

Online sales close 1 hour prior to performance. Tickets may be purchased at Box Office window until showtime.