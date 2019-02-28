Furlan Auditorium Production: The Curious Savage

Mrs. Savage is an elderly woman whose late husband has left her $10 million dollars. She intends to give the entire fortune away to people who wish to pursue their “foolish dreams,” but her stepchildren strongly object. To prevent her from doing away with the family’s wealth and ruining their legacy, they have her committed to a sanatorium called The Cloisters, and it is among the gentle residents there that she finds her true family.

A warm comedy that compares the kindness and loyalty of psychiatric patients with the greed and hostility of so-called “normal people.”

An entertaining and fanciful comedy, where kindness and affection triumph over greed and dishonesty.

TICKETS

Adults – $22.00

Seniors – $19.00

Child – $11.00 (12 and under)

Groups of 10 or more – $17 Click HERE for more information

Value Nights (February 28 & March 6) – $11.00

$3 per ticket fee for online order / $1 per ticket fee for phone order

Evenings at 7:30 PM, Saturday Matinee (March 16) at 3 PM, Sunday Matinees at 2 PM

Online sales close 1 hour prior to performance. Tickets may be purchased at Box Office window until showtime.