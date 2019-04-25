Furlan Auditorium Production: Monty Python's Spamalot

Lovingly lifted from the classic film comedy “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” SPAMALOT recounts the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features a bevy of beautiful show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people. Did we mention the bevy of beautiful show girls? The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and is a must-see.

Suggested for mature audiences

Find your grail, and experience one of the greatest musicals of the modern age.

Evenings at 7:30 PM, Saturday Matinee (May 11) at 3 PM, Sunday Matinees at 2 PM

TICKETS

Adults – $26.00

Seniors – $24.00

Child – $13.00 (12 and under, however, not recommended for anyone under 16)

Groups of 10 or more – $20 Click HERE for more information

Value Nights (April 25 & May 1) – $13.00

$3 per ticket fee for online order / $1 per ticket fee for phone order

Online sales close 1 hour prior to performance. Tickets may be purchased at Box Office window until showtime.